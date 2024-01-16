Report: Eagles’ Jason Kelce to retire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press.

They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday out of respect for Kelce’s decision, which has not yet been made public.

Kelce was in tears throughout the end of Philadelphia’s 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card game on Monday night. The respected team leader declined to talk to the media about his plans after the game. He has wavered in the past about retirement in recent seasons before ultimately deciding to return for one more run at the Super Bowl.