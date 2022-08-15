 | Mon, Aug 15, 2022
Royals blank LA

The Kansas City Royals used a brilliant pitching performance from Brady Singer and two RBI's off the bat of Vinnie Pasquantino to shutout the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, 4-0. Singer allowed only one hit and no runs through six innings on the mound.

August 15, 2022 - 2:57 PM

The Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino, right, celebrates with Hunter Dozier after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on Friday, July 1, 2022, in Detroit. Photo by (Duane Burleson/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak, blanking Los Angeles 4-0 Sunday.

A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits.

The Dodgers were trying to match their longest winning streak since moving to Los Angeles, having won 13 straight in both 1962 and 1965. The franchise record is 15 in a row set in 1924 while the team played in Brooklyn — the club moved to West Coast for the 1958 season.

