Sabalenka, Medvedev advance

PARIS (AP) — Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka stayed out of the rain and moved into the third round of the French Open on Thursday.

The second-seeded Sabalenka beat Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier as showers again affected play at Roland Garros.

The inclement weather, which was expected to last for much of the day, halted play on all courts not equipped with a roof for the third consecutive day.

Of the American women, Madison Keys of the United defeated Mayar Sherif of Egypt, 6-0, 7-6 Thursday.

For the American men, Frances Taifoe fell to Denis Shapovalov of Canada in four sets, 7-6, 4-6, 2-6,4-6, Thursday.

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. was scheduled to play Dusan Lajovic of Serbia later on Thursday.

Fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev also reached the third round after his opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, retired while trailing 6-1, 5-0. The Serbian player decided to quit the match after 55 minutes of play.

Three days after defeating Rafael Nadal, No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat David Goffin 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.