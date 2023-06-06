Djokovic advances at French Open as do Sabalenka, Muchova

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come back after dropping a set for the first time in the tournament to beat Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 at the French Open on Tuesday to reach his 45th career Grand Slam semifinal.

Roger Federer holds the men’s record of 46 appearances in the final four of a major.

The victory over the 11th-seeded Khachanov, a semifinalist at the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open this January, put Djokovic in that round for the 12th time at Roland Garros. Only Rafael Nadal has done it more often, with 15 semifinals; he had arthroscopic hip surgery last week and is sitting out this edition of the clay-court major.