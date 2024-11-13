 | Wed, Nov 13, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Self reaches KU milestone as Jayhawks defeat Michigan State

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated Michigan State 77-69 Tuesday, giving KU head coach Bill Self his 591st win with the Jayhawks. That eclipses the old record of 590 wins held by the late Phog Allen.

By

Sports

November 13, 2024 - 1:43 PM

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Atlanta. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points and Bill Self became the winningest coach in Kansas history as the top-ranked Jayhawks pulled away from Michigan State for a 77-69 victory in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with just under nine minutes remaining. KJ Adams Jr. hit a pair of free throws to put Kansas (3-0) ahead to stay.

Self improved to 591-143 in his 22nd season coaching the Jayhawks, pushing him past Phog Allen’s mark of 590-219 in 39 seasons on the Kansas sideline.

Frankie Fidler led Michigan State (2-1) with 15 points.

The Jayhawks posted their second straight win over one of the nation’s prominent programs, following up a 92-89 win over No. 10 North Carolina.

Takeaways

Kansas: After missing 15 straight shots from the field, Kansas ripped off a 14-2 run that turned an 18-16 deficit into a 30-20 lead.

Michigan State: The Spartans couldn’t overcome a tough shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. They made just 3 of 24 from 3-point range.

Key moment

Dajuan Harris Jr. gave the Jayhawks some breathing room when he laid one in off a fast break, drew a foul and completed the three-point play for a 68-59 lead with 4:25 to go. After tumbling to the court, Harris remained on his back for a few seconds, clapping furiously. He finished with 11 points and six assists.

Key stats

The 7-foot-2 Dickinson made 13 of 21 shots from the field, including his only 3-point attempt, and grabbed 12 rebounds. He also had three steals and a block at the defensive end.

Up next

Kansas returns home Saturday to face Oakland. Michigan State hosts Bowling Green on Saturday.

Related
November 11, 2024
March 6, 2024
January 23, 2024
November 7, 2018
Most Popular