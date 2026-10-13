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Shaughnessy credits teammates for success

Allen Area Athlete of the Month Ty Shaughnessy said he is far from the only player responsible for the Humboldt Cubs' turnaround this season.

By

Sports

October 13, 2026 - 4:19 PM

Ty Shaughnessy, Cubs junior quarterback, powers through a tackle Friday. Photo by BRYSTAL HUDLIN

The Humboldt High School Football Team is experiencing a return to form this season and the September Allen County Area Male Athlete of the Month is at least partially responsible for that resurgence.

Just one month into the season, the Cubs already matched their 2025-win total and remain one of the top teams in the Tri-Valley League and 2A District I despite losses to Caney Valley and most recently Neodesha. With a current record of 4-2, Allen County Area Male Athlete of the Month Ty Shaughnessy, junior starting quarterback, hopes for a deep run in the postseason.

“So…

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