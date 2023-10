WELLSVILLE — The Iola High boys cross country team came in second place at the Pioneer League meet in Wellsville Thursday.

On a windy day in Wellsville, Mustangs Cole Moyer and Keegan Hill placed in the top 10 in the 5,000-meter race to propel the team.

The Mustang girls didn’t place as a team with only two varsity runners, but Lyndsie Fehr came in 10th with a time of 24:09 while Mahailie Genoble did not place.