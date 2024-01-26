 | Fri, Jan 26, 2024
Sinner’s a winner

Jannik Sinner put an unceremonious end to Novak Djokovic's remarkable 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open Friday, toppling the defending champ in four sets. The win puts Sinner in the men's finals against Daniil Medvedev Sunday.

Sports

January 26, 2024 - 2:36 PM

Italy's Jannik Sinner hits a return against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the Miami Open men’s singles semifinals at Hard Rock Stadium on March 31, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner ended one of Novak Djokovic’s perfect streaks in an Australian Open upset and then got to relax while Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev after midnight to secure the other place in the final.

Just about everything went the self-described tennis fan’s way in the semifinals Friday.

The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets in a surprisingly lopsided 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory that ended the 10-time champion’s unbeaten streak in Australian Open semifinals.

