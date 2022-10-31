 | Tue, Nov 01, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Sources: Big 12 reaches TV deal extension with ESPN, Fox

An extended TV rights deal will pay the Big 12 Conference more than $2 billion, even with the pending loss of Oklahoma and Texas.

By

Sports

October 31, 2022 - 1:34 PM

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark speaks with the press during the Big 12 Conference football media days at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal.

Two people confirmed details of the new media rights deal to The Associated Press on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity because contracts have yet to be finalized and no official announcement was expected soon.

Sports Business Journal was the first to report the deal would be worth $380 million annually. The Big 12 still has two years left on its current deals with Fox and ESPN.

Related
July 30, 2021
July 29, 2021
July 27, 2021
July 23, 2021
Most Popular