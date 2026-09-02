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Sweep places Wildcats atop the TRL standings

Make room for a new leader atop the TRL standings after the Yates Center Wildcats rolled past Northeast and Southeast in their home opener Tuesday.

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Sports

September 2, 2026 - 3:55 PM

Cayten Cummings, senior outside hitter, makes a diving dig Monday against Lebo. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — The Three Rivers League may soon have a new top dog after the Yates Center Wildcats swept Southeast and Northeast at their home triangular Tuesday.

Monday’s bell-ringing by Lyon County League foes Lebo and Marais Des Cygnes Valley may have been exactly what the Wildcats needed as they returned for their TRL opener with renewed confidence.

The Wildcats set the tone early against the Northeast Vikings, last year’s TRL runner-up. They opened with a 25-12 blowout. 

Northeast put up a bit more of a fight in game two, but the overall result…

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