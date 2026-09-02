Sweep places Wildcats atop the TRL standings

YATES CENTER — The Three Rivers League may soon have a new top dog after the Yates Center Wildcats swept Southeast and Northeast at their home triangular Tuesday.

Monday’s bell-ringing by Lyon County League foes Lebo and Marais Des Cygnes Valley may have been exactly what the Wildcats needed as they returned for their TRL opener with renewed confidence.

The Wildcats set the tone early against the Northeast Vikings, last year’s TRL runner-up. They opened with a 25-12 blowout.

Northeast put up a bit more of a fight in game two, but the overall result…