Wildcats have rough start in opener

MELVERN — The Yates Center Wildcats return from Melvern winless following losses to the Marais des Marais des Cygnes Valley Trojans and Lebo Monday night.

After opening with a pair of 25-10 losses to the Trojans in the opener, the Wildcats seemed to acclimate to MDCV’s unairconditioned gym, forcing the Lebo Wolves to three sets before the Wolves went on a tear to seal the win.

“What I wanted to see from them was being scrappy, gritty,” Yates Center coach Carrie Cummings said. “I told them ‘If they didn’t, it was going to be a no-go.’ They came back in that second set (against Lebo) and showed what they’re made of.”

Although winless, Cummings was not displeased by her team’s effort. After an injury suffered at Saturday’s Uniontown Preseason Tournament sidelined Yates Center freshman middle hitter Ella Cummings, the Wildcats had to make significant adjustments to their rotation.

Senior middle blocker Jaylynn Birk and sophomore outside hitter Loryn Kress were more than up to the task at filling in with multiple blocks and kills.

With Kress in the middle, where she played last year, and Linde Hodges, sophomore at libero, “they did great,” Cummings said.

Senior outside hitter Cayten Cummings spikes the ball against Lebo. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

“Jaylynn also has made huge strides on the front row, being more confident, more aggressive and even her hitting has come a long way. She was a spark for us tonight.”

Lebo opened the second game on a 7-1 run. Yates Center struggled to keep up. Kills by Kress, senior outside hitter Cayten Cummings and a block by senior outside hitter Jayda Rice staved off match point until three consecutive Lebo aces ended the set at 25-16.

In the second set, the Wildcats kept the Wolves within reach. A Birk block and aces by Kress prolonged a 4-1 run at the midway point, prompting a timeout from Lebo.

Yates Center’s momentum continued with another Kress ace, a Morrison block and backhand by Birk put the Wildcats one away from match point. A pair of errant Lebo shots decided the set 25-21.

The Wildcats could not keep their momentum in the third set after the Wolves went on a 6-1 run early in the contest. A Cayten Cummings kill briefly stopped the bleeding but Yates Center could not recover.

Despite additional kills by Cummings and another block by Birk, they could not close a seven-point gap before match point and fell 25-15.

“I’m proud of them. It didn’t end like we wanted to, but they played hard. We could have just laid down and died,” Cummings said.

Jaylynn Birk, Yates Center senior, scores on a tip during Monday’s triangular.

The Wildcats did not have long to think about Monday’s losses as they hosted two of the Three Rivers League’s best teams in Southeast and Northeast Tuesday night. The results were not available at press time.

“It’s the start of our league, and I know they’re going to be tough,” Cummings said. “Tonight got us ready for that with the change in rotation and Ella being out. I hope Ella can come back next week, and I don’t want to push it. We’re as ready as we can be at this point. We’re just going to have to go out and do our best.”

Following Tuesday’s contests, the Wildcats will have a week to rest. They will remain in the TRL for the Marmaton Valley Quad, which features the MVHS Wildcats, the Chetopa Hornets and the Eureka Tornadoes. First serve for the Sept. 8 contest is at 5 p.m.

