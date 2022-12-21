 | Thu, Dec 22, 2022
The greatest rivalry in sports?

Canada and the United States women's hockey teams have dominated their sport for years, providing one of the top rivalries in all of competitive athletics. The rivalry also illustrates the need to better promote women's hockey, a columnist notes.

December 21, 2022 - 11:37 AM

Taylor Heise (27) of Team USA celebrates her goal with Caroline Harvey (4) in front of Sarah Nurse (20) of Canada, to tie the game 2-2, during the third period in a 3-2 Canadian overtime win, in the Canada USA Rivalry Series at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Hope sounded like high-pitched shrieks.

Dreams looked like the awestruck smiles of the kids wearing hockey jerseys and shirts and holding encouraging signs at Crypto.com Arena on Monday while the U.S. women’s hockey team faced Canada in the latest edition of one of the fiercest rivalries in sports. Not in women’s sports — in all sports.

The Americans and Canadians are the class of women’s hockey, which pops into public consciousness only during the Winter Olympics. They never disappoint. Their great goaltending acrobatics and clutch scoring produce exhaustingly dramatic matchups at the Olympics and world championships. They shine because of their talent and competitiveness and their persistence despite having been told as kids they shouldn’t play hockey, they were an annoyance, that coaching them would waste time better spent on guiding boys.

