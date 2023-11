After playing five games in seven days, the Allen Red Devils are in need of a break, head coach Patrick Nee admitted.

“I’m exhausted,” he said Monday, after the Red Devils fended off a pesky Bethany JV squad, 87-70. “I know my players are tired. But we’re happy where we are. Our progress is not as quick as we wanted to happen, but we’re on track.”

The Red Devils dished out 28 assists and had five players in double figures while shooting 50% from the field.