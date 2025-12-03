 | Wed, Dec 03, 2025
Tough first night for Humboldt

Humboldt's newest coaches got their new tenures off to a rough start while taking on 3A Girard to open the 2025-2026 season.

Humboldt senior guard Hayden Kelley goes up for a 3-pointer in his debut as a Cub against Girard after transfering to Humboldt from Iola over the summer. Photo by Sean Frye

Humboldt High School’s boys and girls coaches had a rough first night while helming the Cubs and Lady Cubs in Girard. 

Humboldt boys head coach Kason Siemens and girls head coach Rob Myers began their seasons 0-1.

The 2A Humboldt Cubs fell in their opener to the 3A Girard Trojans 75-28. 

After replacing nearly their entire starting lineup from last season, Siemens had the unenviable task of rebuilding the Cubs following the departure of 18-year head coach David Taylor. 

The Cubs’ next few opponents will not be any easier. They host 4A Chanute Friday, then host a slew of talented teams for a preseason tournament Tuesday against West Elk, Thursday against Erie and Friday against Crest. 

Myers’ Lady Cubs also struggled against 3A Girard. The Lady Trojans defeated Humboldt 57-20. Similar to the Cubs, the Lady Cubs will host West Elk, Erie and Crest next Friday.

The Humboldt boys junior varsity fell to Girard 48-34 and the girls junior varsity fell 56-15.

