Tough first night for Humboldt

Humboldt High School’s boys and girls coaches had a rough first night while helming the Cubs and Lady Cubs in Girard.

Humboldt boys head coach Kason Siemens and girls head coach Rob Myers began their seasons 0-1.

The 2A Humboldt Cubs fell in their opener to the 3A Girard Trojans 75-28.

After replacing nearly their entire starting lineup from last season, Siemens had the unenviable task of rebuilding the Cubs following the departure of 18-year head coach David Taylor.

The Cubs’ next few opponents will not be any easier. They host 4A Chanute Friday, then host a slew of talented teams for a preseason tournament Tuesday against West Elk, Thursday against Erie and Friday against Crest.

Myers’ Lady Cubs also struggled against 3A Girard. The Lady Trojans defeated Humboldt 57-20. Similar to the Cubs, the Lady Cubs will host West Elk, Erie and Crest next Friday.

The Humboldt boys junior varsity fell to Girard 48-34 and the girls junior varsity fell 56-15.