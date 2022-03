LA CYGNE — Humboldt High’s basketball squad thrived this year with an attacking defense and converting missed shots and turnovers into easy layups.

The tables were turned, however, on Thursday, when Girard gave the Cubs a taste of what it’s like on the other side.

“We like speed, but we’re not as fast as the Girard Trojans,” Humboldt head coach David Taylor said. “That sped us up, and it caused us not to shoot well. And sometimes those things just snowball.”