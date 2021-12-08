Tourney action opens

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt High’s girls and boys opened Humboldt’s Preseason Tournament against Uniontown Tuesday. The girls lost 48-41. The boys won 53-28.

Humboldt’s boys commanded the lead from the opening tip-off, storming out to a 5-1 lead 5 minutes into the contest. Humboldt saw the ball well, executed good passes, and set up good shots. Humboldt’s Trey Sommer was on fire, scoring 10 points and making both free throws.

Once Uniontown began to score from the paint, it looked as if the Eagles had found a groove. The quarter ended with Humboldt up 23-8.