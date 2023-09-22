 | Fri, Sep 22, 2023
US sweeps Europe at Solheim Cup

U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz made a short putt on the final hole to secure a 1-up victory with Nelly Korda against Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist, who is also acting as a vice captain for the Europeans

By

Sports

September 22, 2023 - 3:52 PM

Solheim Cup team US golfer Nelly Korda reacts to a putt during the foursomes play at the Solheim Cup in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

CASARES, Spain (AP) — The United States enjoyed its best-ever start to a Solheim Cup, sweeping the favored European team in all of the foursomes matches in the opening session to take a 4-0 lead in Spain on Friday.

The Americans, who are trying to avoid losing three Solheim Cups in a row to Europe for the first time, got off to a quick start and were ahead in most matches throughout the morning foursomes. The U.S. trailed briefly in only two of the matches at Finca Cortesin in southern Spain.

The previous best start for the U.S. was 3 1/2-1/2 in Wales in 1996.

