US sweeps Europe at Solheim Cup

CASARES, Spain (AP) — The United States enjoyed its best-ever start to a Solheim Cup, sweeping the favored European team in all of the foursomes matches in the opening session to take a 4-0 lead in Spain on Friday.

The Americans, who are trying to avoid losing three Solheim Cups in a row to Europe for the first time, got off to a quick start and were ahead in most matches throughout the morning foursomes. The U.S. trailed briefly in only two of the matches at Finca Cortesin in southern Spain.

The previous best start for the U.S. was 3 1/2-1/2 in Wales in 1996.