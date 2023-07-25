 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
USA and Netherlands to meet at Women’s World Cup

The United States meets the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington at the Women's World Cup. The game is a rematch of the World Cup final four years ago in France, which the Americans won 2-0 for the team's second straight title in soccer's biggest tournament. 

July 25, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Sophia Smith (2nd R) of USA celebrates with teammate Lindsey Horan (1st R) after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023, in Auckland / TƒÅmaki Makaurau, New Zealand. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images/TNS)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Now that the United States women have won equal pay with their male counterparts, there’s no need for their supporters to again chant for fairness when the Americans play the Netherlands on Thursday in their rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final.

The Americans defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in France for their second straight World Cup trophy, and fourth overall. They were in the midst of a lawsuit and a contract battle at the time over pay with U.S. Soccer, and the players were feted with shouts of “Equal Pay!” from the fans.

The team’s pursuit for equal pay was finally resolved last year, when a deal was struck that paid the women the same as the U.S. men’s team and, importantly, evenly split the tournament prize money earned by both teams.

