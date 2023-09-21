 | Thu, Sep 21, 2023
USA looks to avoid losing again at Europe’s Ryder Cup  

The two-year wait for the Ryder Cup is over. The Americans remain confident after their thrashing of Europe in 2021 at Whistling Straits. They return seven players from that 12-man team. Now comes the hard part. Europe has not lost a Ryder Cup at home since 1993. 

September 21, 2023

Brooks Koepka of team United States celebrates on the 17th after defeating Bernd Wiesberger of Austria and team Europe 2&1 green during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept. 26, 2021, in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images/TNS)

The Americans never felt more confident. The Europeans rarely felt so annoyed.

A two-year wait can feel even longer when it comes to the pride and passion only the Ryder Cup can deliver in golf. Both sides were eager for the next Ryder Cup outside Rome, for different reasons.

Team USA was fresh off its most lopsided victory over Europe at Whistling Straits and had reason to believe they would turn the series back in their favor with such a young, powerful squad. Jordan Spieth already was looking ahead as he celebrated that autumn evening in Wisconsin.

