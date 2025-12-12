Wildcat rally falls short against Arma

ARMA — A hot finish was not enough to overcome a slow start for Marmaton Valley High’s boys Thursday.

The Moran boys lost to Uniontown, 46-37.

The Wildcats trailed 13-8 after one quarter and 23-16 at the break in the second round of the Northeast-Arma Preseason Tournament.

Marmaton Valley caught fire down the stretch, including a flurry of 3-pointers from Garrett Morrison.

Morrison’s late eruption keyed Marmaton Valley’s attack, but Uniontown was able to do just enough from the line, hitting 6 of 10 free throws, to stay safely in front. Brevyn Campbell fights for an opening to take a shot. Photo by Halie Luken

Morrison led Marmaton Valley with 10, followed by Brevyn Campbell and Tyler Lord with six apiece.

Gaige Lape poured in 14 to lead the Eagles. Kole Harris added 10.

IN GIRLS play, Uniontown also had control early in the game, leading 17-0 after one quarter and 24-2 at halftime of a 37-9 victory.

The rebuilding Wildcats (0-3) found a semblance of offense in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of their nine points. Emma Louk scored three points for MVHS, while Elizabeth Ard, Reagan Marshall and Andie Carr all had two.

Marley Sutton scored 10 for Uniontown.

Marmaton Valley will host Central Heights Tuesday and visit Chetopa Friday to wrap up its pre-Christmas schedule.

Both Wildcat teams were slated to wrap up the round-robin tournament Friday against host Northeast. Results were unavailable by press time.