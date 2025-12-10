Wildcats top Christian Learning Center

ARMA — Marmaton Valley High’s boys lost their offensive spark briefly in the first half Tuesday.

The lull allowed Fort Scott’s Christian Learning Center squad to erase an eight-point deficit and forge a 24-24 halftime deadlock.

But the Wildcats found their shooting touch in the second half.

Buoyed from the 3-point shooting from Brevyn Campbell, Marmaton Valley brought home a 53-47 victory, in the first round of the Northeast-Arma Preseason Tournament. Marmaton Valley (1-2) pushed ahead 39-34 by the end of the third quarter and maintained the advantage down the stretch. Evva Sander looks for a pass. Photo by Halie Luken

Campbell hit three 3-pointers to pace a balanced scoring attack with 12 points. Tyler Lord was next with 11, Kaden McVey scored nine and Garrett Morrison eight.

Easton Rhodes scored 17 for CLC.

IN GIRLS play, Marmaton Valley had a cold night on offense as Christian Learning Center raced to a 16-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 45-7 victory.

Danical Aiello, Emma Louk and Andersyn Carr each scored two points for the Wildcat girls (0-2). Sophia Heim added a free throw.

Adelyn Paronto led CLC with 17.

The Wildcats will return to Arma Thursday to take on Uniontown in the second round of the round-robin tournament.