Wildcats, Lancers and Lady Lancers punch tickets to state
Allen County area runners will be well represented at the 1A KSHSAA Cross Country Championship Saturday in Wamego.
CHENEY — The Marmaton Valley High School boys cross country team punched their ticket to this weekend’s 1A Cross Country Championship in Wamego after taking third place as a team Saturday.
Marmaton Valley sophomore Bradyen Endicott had the fastest finish among all area competitors, running the 5K the course at Cheney Lake in 18 minutes and 27 seconds for seventh place.
Junior Kris McVey inched the Wildcats closer with a 15th-place finish, but Marmaton Valley would need some help from their pack runners to qualify as a team.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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