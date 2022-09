MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High went the distance in picking up a pair of wins Monday.

The Wildcats went the full three sets in both of their A team matches, defeating Northeast-Arma 25-23, 14-25 and 15-10.

Andie Carr led the way with nine points, followed by Addisyn Drake with six, Taylen Blevins and Emma Michael with four each and Layla Cook with two.