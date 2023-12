YATES CENTER — A winless start to the 2023-24 season has done little to douse the enthusiasm building for Yates Center High’s girls.

On Friday, the Wildcats fell behind Sedan 12-4 after one period and 23-9 at halftime.

But Yates Center put together one of its better halves of the season after the break, keeping pace with Sedan from there, while falling, 40-24.