Yates Center swept by Cherryvale

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High School’s boys and girls basketball teams got swept by Cherryvale in the first round of the Yates Center Mid-Season Classic on Tuesday. The girls lost 52-21, while the boys dropped the game late 49-45.

The girls got off to a rocky start and were unable to handle the athleticism of the Chargers early on. Yates Center was careless with the ball, allowing Cherryvale to drive down the court and dominate. When Yates Center did have the ball, they were unable to get open shots and the shots they did get, they couldn’t capitalize on.

Cherryvale looked to be the more physical team, dominating on the boards early and taking advantage of second-chance shots.