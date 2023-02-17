 | Fri, Feb 17, 2023
Yates Center thumps Chetopa

The Yates Center High boys plowed through Chetopa at home on Thursday. Every single Wildcat scored a point and the team bounced back from a tough loss earlier in the week.

February 17, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Yates Center’s Cash Cummings (11) dribbles between some Marmaton Valley defenders in the War on 54 Tournament. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High boys bounced back from their loss earlier in the week and blew out Chetopa at home on Thursday, 71-16. 

The Wildcats (5-13) gave a full team effort and defended and rebounded well until the final whistle. Every single Yates Center player scored a point in the win as well. 

Emmit George sparked Yates Center’s offense early when he banked in four layups in the first quarter. Cash Cummings and Jarrett Birk also scored four points apiece in the first quarter for the Wildcats to take a 24-5 lead heading to the second. 

