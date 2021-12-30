 | Fri, Dec 31, 2021
Jayhawks defeat Nevada after layoff

The Kansas Jayhawks got back to basketball after their last game against Harvard was called off due to COVID. The Jayhawks beat Nevada 88-61 behind Christian Braun's 22 points.

December 30, 2021 - 10:14 AM

Remy Martin (11) of the Kansas Jayhawks drives the lane between Grant Sherfield (25) and Daniel Foster (20) of the Nevada Wolf Pack in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on December 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — After Kansas had its game against Harvard wiped out by COVID-19, and Nevada had its Mountain West opener against San Jose State postponed for the same reason, Wolf Pack coach Steve Alford jumped at the chance to visit storied Allen Fieldhouse for the first time.

By halftime of the hastily arranged fill-in game, he was probably regretting it.

Christian Braun scored 22 points, Ochai Agbaji added 16 and the sixth-ranked Jayhawks rolled to an 88-61 victory over the turnover-prone Wolf Pack before another sellout crowd in the storied arena on Wednesday night.

