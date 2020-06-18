Menu Search Log in

Kaepernick fits Chargers style but no workouts planned for QB yet

Colin Kaepernick may have a second chance in the NFL, with Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn saying the former 49'er fits the teams' system.

June 18, 2020 - 9:32 AM

49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick runs the ball against Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett during a game Jan. 1, 2017. Photo by Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Colin Kaepernick is on the Los Angeles Chargers’ workout list, but that doesn’t mean he will be coming in anytime soon or at all.

Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Kaepernick fits the style of quarterback Los Angeles is looking for, but the third-year head coach hasn’t spoken to him. Lynn was also quick to point out that he first wants to see how the three quarterbacks he has on the roster perform — something he hasn’t been able to do during the offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It would be something I think any team would have to explore with a talent of that caliber that is available under these circumstances,” Lynn said. “I know he has a high IQ at the position. It comes down to physical shape and his ability to do what he does. You can figure out real quick where he is in his career after an intense workout.

