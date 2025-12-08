Marmaton Valley boys and girls fall to Pleasanton Blu-Jays

PLEASANTON — Offense was hard to come by for Marmaton Valley High’s boys Friday.

The Wildcats, trailing 10-8 after one quarter, saw host Pleasanton take control with a 14-2 second-quarter run.The Blu-Jays rode that momentum into the second half as well, pushing out to a 40-19 lead by the end of the third quarter in a 46-24 win.

The loss drops Marmaton Valley to 0-2 as the Wildcats prepare to head to Northeast-Arma for a preseason tournament.

Tyler Lord led the Wildcats with 10 points, followed by Thomas Allee with five. Garrett Morrison and Kaden McVey added four each.

Mariso Davis scored 22 and Gage McGinnis scored 10 to lead Pleasanton.

The Blu-Jays prevailed, 42-31, in junior varsity action as well. Thomas Allee scored 14 to lead the Wildcat JV. Truett Blevins scored five and Kaden McVey scored four. Lane Lord, Welch, Colin Ard and Ethan Lawson all scored two points.

Pleasanton eked out a 10-9 win in a two-quarter C team game. Brady Burton scored five, while Welch and Ard had two each.

Marmaton Valley opens the round-robin tournament at Arma against Fort Scott’s Christian Learning Center on Tuesday.

WILDCAT GIRLS

PLEASANTON — A third-quarter lull sank Marmaton Valley High’s girls’ hopes of victory Friday.

The Wildcats held a 12-10 lead at the break against host Pleasanton, but managed only a single field goal in the second half. Meanwhile, the Blu-Jays took over with a 13-2 third-quarter run and never looked back in a 26-16 win.

Emma Louk scored six, Andie Carr four and Reagan Marshall and Sophia Heim added three apiece.

Natalie Bautista scored 11 to lead the Blu-Jays.

Marmaton Valley (0-2) travels to Arma for the Northeast Preseason Tournament. The Wildcats open the round-robin tournament Tuesday against Chanute Learning Center of Fort Scott.