MV jr. high squads struggle

PLEASANTON — Cold starts on offense spelled doom Monday for Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams.

The Wildcat boys were held scoreless through the first quarter at Pleasanton and trailed by 19-5 at the break.

Marmaton Valley found its groove in the third quarter, but the deficit was too tough to overcome in a 34-22 setback.

Daniel Allee scored 13 to lead the Wildcats, followed by Kaiden Woods with seven and Zayne Endicott with two.

Pleasanton also prevailed, 23-4, in the boys B team game. Endicott scored two points, while Asher Stone and Oscar Boom both had a free throw.

The Blu-Jays also swept Marmaton Valley’s girls teams, winning 41-10 in A team action and 10-5 in B team play.

Kloie Snavely and Emily Heskett each had four points for the Wildcat A team, followed by Gaby Tholen with two. Snavely scored three and Tholen two in the B team matchup.

The Wildcats will host Southern Coffey County on Monday, Dec. 15.