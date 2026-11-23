Community Christmas Food Drive underway
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 14.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 14.
The VFW Post 6324 of LaHarpe is organizing a food drive to support area families during the holiday season.
Drop-offs can be made Fridays at the post, 206 W. Highway 54, LaHarpe. Throughout the week, donations can be made at 1250 Mississippi Rd., Iola.
Nonperishable food items are requested. There’s a particular need for canned goods, dry goods, boxed meals and items like peanut butter, pasta, rice and beans.
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