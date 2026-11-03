A deserving touch-up
The Eternal Flame of Freedom, which sits west of the Allen County Courthouse, has a newly refurbished display, courtesy of Ron Holman, the county's maintenance director, and Feuerborn Family Funeral Services.
Published: November 3, 2026
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The Eternal Flame of Freedom, which sits west of the Allen County Courthouse, has a newly refurbished display, courtesy of Ron Holman, the county’s maintenance director, and Feuerborn Family Funeral Services.
The plaque recognizing veterans with an Eternal Flame of Freedom outside the Allen County Courthouse recently received a good cleaning thanks to Ron Holman, maintenance director for Allen County.
The plaque had suffered the effects of the elements since its installation in 1970 by the American Legion’s Leslie J. Campbell Post No. 15.
Holman gave credit to Feuerborn Funeral Home for the refurbishment.
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