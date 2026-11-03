The rainbow connection
Iolan captures a brilliant shot of a glowing rainbow during Monday afternoon's rainy weather.
Published: November 3, 2026
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Iolan captures a brilliant shot of a glowing rainbow during Monday afternoon’s rainy weather.
Richard Klingensmith of Iola captured this stunning photo Monday afternoon. Is there gold at the end of a rainbow?
Iola Elementary School students and teachers would answer with a resounding “Yes!”
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