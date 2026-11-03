Police reports — Nov. 3

Iola police officers and Allen County sheriff's deputies respond to multiple calls in recent days.
Published: November 3, 2026
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Iola police officers and Allen County sheriff’s deputies respond to multiple calls in recent days.

Arrests reported

Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael J. Kindelsperger, 41, Buffalo, east of Iola on U.S. 54 Saturday for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Robson Barreto Durtra, 41, Olathe, was arrested by deputies Friday on U.S. 169, about four miles north of Iola, for suspicion of driving without a license.

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