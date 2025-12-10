Pastor Steve Traw’s sermon came from Psalm 67 at Sunday’s Carlyle Presbyterian Church service.

It begins with, “God be merciful to us and bless us. And cause His face to shine upon us. That Your way may be known on earth. Your salvation among all nations.”

The Bible tells of our expulsion from the garden and shows the journey to come back. Revelation tells how we are to be returned. It shows joys and guidance plus God’s continued justice and righteousness.

God loves his children and promises to fulfill his promise to Abraham. He is our model for a life well lived.

Some ways to show God’s love is as simple as wearing a smile. A smile brings joy to a broken world. Bringing others to faith is another way to show God’s love.

All enjoyed Dale Thiele on the guitar singing “Come Jesus Come.” Myrna Wildschuetz’s piano music included old favorites “Do You Hear What I Hear” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”

We will be collecting for the food pantry for the next two weeks. The Pregnancy Resource Center gave us a tree with items they need — just pick a star and bring that donation. Freedom Ministries will be in Winfield on Tuesday, Dec. 16, for a Christmas program.