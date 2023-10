The Prairie Dell 4-H Club met on Monday, Oct. 2. Roll call was answered by members’ birthdays.

The 2023-24 officers were installed. They are President Halle Klotz, Vice President Lainey Church, Secretary and Reporter Lizzy Michael, Council Representatives Halle Klotz, Lainey Church, and Lizzy Michael, Parliamentarian Luke Wicoff, and Recreation Leader Kai Griffeth.

4-H Week is October 1-7 and the club banner is in the window at Deep Creek.