Prairie Dell talks Olympics, valentines

Prairie Dell 4-H members discussed their favorite Winter Olympic events and made valentines for senior citizens.

February 15, 2022 - 9:47 AM

Luke Wicoff, Lainey Church, Lizzy Michael, Treyton Church, and Lola Church show some of the Valentines they made for the residents at Heartland Meadows. Photo by Terri Kretzmeier

What is your favorite Winter Olympic event?  Skiing, ice skating, and bobsledding were the answers to the roll call at the Feb. 7 meeting of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club.

Song leader Lainey Church led members in singing “My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean.”

Ribbons were presented to the members that competed at 4-H Day on Feb. 5. Lizzy Michael received a blue for her talk about her chickens. Luke Wicoff received a top blue for his reading and a red for Public Speaking.  The club skit, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, received a red. Luke Wicoff also competed in the FCS judging contest.

