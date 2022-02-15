Prairie Dell talks Olympics, valentines

What is your favorite Winter Olympic event? Skiing, ice skating, and bobsledding were the answers to the roll call at the Feb. 7 meeting of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club.

Song leader Lainey Church led members in singing “My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean.”

Ribbons were presented to the members that competed at 4-H Day on Feb. 5. Lizzy Michael received a blue for her talk about her chickens. Luke Wicoff received a top blue for his reading and a red for Public Speaking. The club skit, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, received a red. Luke Wicoff also competed in the FCS judging contest.