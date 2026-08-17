Prairie Rose 4-H members gather for August meeting

The regular monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H club was called to order Sunday, Aug. 6, 2026 at the Moran Community Centre.

Roll call was: What is your favorite weather?

Officer reports were accepted.

The Safety Committee (April Owens and Katelynn Meiwes) gave a report on grain bin safety.

Members discussed meeting times and the service project. After a long discussion, members voted to keep the 4 p.m. meeting time but to change the service projects to occur during recreation rather than before the meeting.…