 | Tue, Aug 18, 2026
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Prairie Rose 4-H members gather for August meeting

Prairie Rose 4-H club's August meeting included a presentation on grain bin safety and upcoming project talks.

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August 17, 2026 - 2:44 PM

Prairie Rose 4-H Club members helped pick up trash around the fairgrounds during the Allen County Fair. Front row fromt left, Traylor Resco, Hudson Gabbert, Harper Gabbert, Edward Meiwes and Kimber Resco; back row, Henry Gabbert, Easton Resco, Kylee Resco, Kylar Botts, Brynleigh Borth, Kason Botts, and Lucas Owens. Courtesy photo

The regular monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H club was called to order Sunday, Aug. 6, 2026 at the Moran Community Centre. 

Roll call was: What is your favorite weather? 

Officer reports were accepted. 

The Safety Committee (April Owens and Katelynn Meiwes) gave a report on grain bin safety. 

Members discussed meeting times and the service project. After a long discussion, members voted to keep the 4 p.m. meeting time but to change the service projects to occur during recreation rather than before the meeting.…

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