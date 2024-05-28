Farmers Market continues Thursday

The Allen County Farmers Market from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday on the square will offer fresh baked goods including sourdough bread, cinnamon bread and rolls, cookies, cheese breads, pies; along with beef, eggs, jams, and jelly, drink, and seasoning mixes. Fresh produce includes potatoes, onions, radishes, tomatoes, spinach, spring garlic, and herbs.

Craft items include handmade hot pads, key fobs, towels, hooded towels, totes, blacksmith products, and wax melts.

Tuesday’s Market at Cofachique Park and State Street is now in action. Fresh produce includes green candy onions and potatoes.

Wednesday’s Market is at the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce office, 10 W. Jackson St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.