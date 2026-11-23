As we head into Thanksgiving, I encourage everyone to take a little time to look beyond the stress of harvest and reflect on what they are thankful for.
As harvest season winds down across southeast Kansas, many producers are probably ready to put a few long days behind them and catch their breath. This year’s harvest has brought its share of stress, frustration, and challenges. Between weather conditions, equipment breakdowns, crop conditions, markets, and the long hours spent trying to get everything done, it can be easy to feel like the harvest has taken more out of us than it should.
Agriculture has a way of demanding our attention. When harvest begins, everything else seems to take a backseat. Days get longer, meals get shorter, and plans are often dictated by the weather rather than the calendar. We spend our time watching forecasts, checking fields, keeping machinery running, and trying to make the best decisions we can with the circumstances in front of us. Sometimes, despite all the planning and hard work, things simply don’t go the way we hoped.
As we approach Thanksgiving and the holiday season, I think it is worth taking a step back and reminding ourselves that even during a difficult year, there is still plenty to be thankful for.
Lonnie Mengarelli, Southwind Extension District
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.