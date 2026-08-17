Dining tips for diabetics

Managing diabetes does not mean giving up the enjoyment of dining out. With a little planning and a few smart strategies, people with diabetes can make restaurant meals fit into a healthy eating plan.

One of the best ways to make healthier choices is to plan ahead. Many restaurants provide menus and nutrition information online, allowing diners to review options before arriving.

Look for menu items described as baked, broiled, grilled, roasted, or steamed, as these preparation methods are often lower in fat.

Limit items described as battered, breaded,…