The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 pm on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Kelly Hall at Kelly Park. The park is on the south side of Burlington about a block east of Hwy 75. The main entrée of pizza will be provided. Members are asked to bring a side dish to share before the meeting.

The meeting is a time for sharing experiences in owning, working on and driving a Ford Model T vehicle.

Members encourage one another to help solve problems with their cars and discuss current projects. The club notifies members of upcoming events such as car shows and tours. They also plan a variety of events to gather families around the cars.