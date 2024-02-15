Allen Community College has new tuition policy for students

Allen Community College is changing its payment policy after international students and faculty shared concerns in December.

The college had tightened its policies last spring, particularly targeted to international students who were required to pay their tuition in full at the start of the semester rather than in installments .

Several international students, backed up by faculty including English instructor Tracy Lee and some coaches, called the policy discriminatory. They said it was unfair to hold international students to a different standard. It was also pointed out that other community colleges in the state offered some sort of payment plan.