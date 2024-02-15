 | Thu, Feb 15, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Allen Community College has new tuition policy for students

The new rules apply to all students without singling out international students. ACC also will reintroduce a certificate and degree program for emergency medical service professionals.

By

News

February 15, 2024 - 2:39 PM

Rebecca Nilges, chairman of the Allen Community College Board of Trustees, leads a meeting Tuesday evening. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen Community College is changing its payment policy after international students and faculty shared concerns in December.

The college had tightened its policies last spring, particularly targeted to international students who were required to pay their tuition in full at the start of the semester rather than in installments . 

Several international students, backed up by faculty including English instructor Tracy Lee and some coaches, called the policy discriminatory. They said it was unfair to hold international students to a different standard. It was also pointed out that other community colleges in the state offered some sort of payment plan.

Related
December 14, 2018
December 16, 2014
December 11, 2013
September 12, 2013
Most Popular