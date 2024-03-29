 | Fri, Mar 29, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Eclipse now accessible to blind

Blind people can hear and feel April's total solar eclipse with new technology.

By

News

March 29, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Photo by Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — While eclipse watchers look to the skies, people who are blind or visually impaired will be able to hear and feel the celestial event.

Sound and touch devices will be available at public gatherings on April 8, when a total solar eclipse crosses North America, the moon blotting out the sun for a few minutes.

“Eclipses are very beautiful things, and everyone should be able to experience it once in their lifetime,” said Yuki Hatch, a high school senior in Austin, Texas.

Related
January 16, 2019
August 22, 2017
August 4, 2017
October 20, 2014
Most Popular