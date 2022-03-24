Fertilizer cost, war shift focus to wheat

High commodity prices and especially the high cost of fertilizer prompted local farmers to shift their focus to wheat this year.

That’s a trend likely to continue, with the war in Ukraine expected to deplete worldwide wheat supplies, said Chad Guthrie, crop production and forage management agent for the Southwind Extension District.

“Most of the wheat planted around here is planted in the fall, before the war in Ukraine,” Guthrie said. “But that is definitely affecting the price, which is making people keep their wheat.”