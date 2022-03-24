 | Thu, Mar 24, 2022
Fertilizer cost, war shift focus to wheat

Winter wheat was planted before Russia invaded Ukraine, but it is likely the war will keep local farmers invested in planting more of the crop. High fertilizer costs and high commodity prices made wheat more attractive this year.

March 24, 2022 - 2:40 PM

High commodity prices and especially the high cost of fertilizer prompted local farmers to shift their focus to wheat this year.

That’s a trend likely to continue, with the war in Ukraine expected to deplete worldwide wheat supplies, said Chad Guthrie, crop production and forage management agent for the Southwind Extension District. 

“Most of the wheat planted around here is planted in the fall, before the war in Ukraine,” Guthrie said. “But that is definitely affecting the price, which is making people keep their wheat.”

