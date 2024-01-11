Iolans featured in governor’s speech

“We’re losing people in Kansas,” said Mary Kay Heard. “In Allen County, for sure.” Attributing this to high property taxes, Mary Kay and her husband David were acknowledged during Gov. Laura Kelly’s State of the State speech Wednesday night. While speaking about property taxes and property values skyrocketing, Kelly said that elderly Kansans worry that they’ll be priced out of their homes. “That’s exactly what’s happening in Iola, Kan.,” she said. “Mary Kay and David Heard have lived there for nearly their entire lives, running the Western Auto Store and raising their three kids.”

The Heards have lived in Iola for around 80 years and have witnessed its shifting landscape in that time. Taking over operations of Western Auto Store from Mary Kay’s parents, they successfully ran the business until they retired in 2009. “The store was in business for 65 years,” Mary Kay said. The pair faced their share of challenges over the years as small business owners. “It’s a challenge to compete against big box stores and online stores,” she said. “That is very hard, particularly for ‘mom and pop’ stores. It’s important to be loyal to your local businesses.”

In her address Wednesday, Gov. Kelly said the Heards have remained committed members of the community since their retirement by supporting small businesses and the local hospital. “But, despite their work, they’ve watched as Iola’s population has slowly declined, in part because their neighbors and friends are being overwhelmed by property taxes.” Mary Kay agrees. “I think if they can lower property taxes, it will help keep people in rural communities,” she said.