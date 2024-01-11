 | Thu, Jan 11, 2024
Iolans featured in governor’s speech

Gov. Laura Kelly talked about the challenges facing Kansas retirees, pointing to Mary Kay and David Heard of Iola as an example during her State of the State speech on Wednesday. The Heards attended. Kelly wants to raise the exemption for personal property taxes and reduce other tax burdens.

January 11, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly highlighted Iola’s Mary Kay Heard, giving the thumbs up, and husband David in Wednesday’s “State of the State” speech. The Heards sat with Beth and William Toland, wife and son of Lt. Gov. David Toland. Courtesy photo

“We’re losing people in Kansas,” said Mary Kay Heard. “In Allen County, for sure.” Attributing this to high property taxes, Mary Kay and her husband David were acknowledged during Gov. Laura Kelly’s State of the State speech Wednesday night. While speaking about property taxes and property values skyrocketing, Kelly said that elderly Kansans worry that they’ll be priced out of their homes. “That’s exactly what’s happening in Iola, Kan.,” she said. “Mary Kay and David Heard have lived there for nearly their entire lives, running the Western Auto Store and raising their three kids.”

The Heards have lived in Iola for around 80 years and have witnessed its shifting landscape in that time. Taking over operations of Western Auto Store from Mary Kay’s parents, they successfully ran the business until they retired in 2009. “The store was in business for 65 years,” Mary Kay said. The pair faced their share of challenges over the years as small business owners. “It’s a challenge to compete against big box stores and online stores,” she said. “That is very hard, particularly for ‘mom and pop’ stores. It’s important to be loyal to your local businesses.”

In her address Wednesday, Gov. Kelly said the Heards have remained committed members of the community since their retirement by supporting small businesses and the local hospital. “But, despite their work, they’ve watched as Iola’s population has slowly declined, in part because their neighbors and friends are being overwhelmed by property taxes.” Mary Kay agrees. “I think if they can lower property taxes, it will help keep people in rural communities,” she said.

