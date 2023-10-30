Jaro wants to be involved

It’s no surprise that Cindy Jaro seeks to be involved in the Humboldt school system.

Since her children first started school, she’s been there. She joined the HELP committee when her children were in grade school, and served two years as the group’s vice president.

Not long after joining the committee, Jaro realized a fundraising event would reward only a few kids who sold the most pizza or cookie dough. She led the change to a raffle with each classroom offering their own basket, and the effort made three times as much money — enough that all students were able to attend the party.