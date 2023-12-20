 | Wed, Dec 20, 2023
Kobach argues for paper ballots in postelection audits

December 20, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, issued a nonbinding legal opinion that argues election officials must rely on original paper ballots rather than scanned images of ballots when conducting postelection audits of voting. There is apprehension among some Kansans scanned copies of ballots could foster election fraud. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach issued a nonbinding legal opinion arguing state law required officials engaged in postelection audits to rely on original paper ballots instead of making use of optically scanned images of those ballots.

Kobach, a Republican who previously supervised elections in Kansas as secretary of state, published the assessment in response to concern expressed by Republican state legislators and election fraud conspiracy theorists. The issue emerged because officials in Kansas counties with substantial populations sought efficiencies by turning to electronically stored copies of ballots when engaged in spot audits.

The attorney general said in the Tuesday opinion sought by St. Marys Rep. Francis Awerkamp that election clerks performing postelection audits weren’t at liberty to substitute printed copies of ballot images.

