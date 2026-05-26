 | Wed, May 27, 2026
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A soldier’s service through song

Army veteran and musician Phil Becker reflected on service and remembrance while leading Memorial Day ceremonies at Highland Cemetery.

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Local News

May 26, 2026 - 3:07 PM

From left, Phil Ebert, Commander of the LaHarpe VFW, Pat Spencer, president of the VFW Auxiliary, Norma McDaniel, president of the American Legion Auxiliary, Clint Blevins, Commander of the Iola American Legion, and Maggie Barnett, LaHarpe Auxiliary member, lay memorial wreaths at Highland Cemetery at Monday’s Memorial Day service. Following the service, the LaHarpe VFW and Auxiliary members performed the same ritual at the Iola Cemetery. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

As a member of the U.S. Army Phil Becker proved there are multiple ways to serve.

For Becker, it was through music.

Becker’s tour with the Army Band included playing for military personnel returning home from overseas deployments during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“My fondest memory of those ceremonies was watching soldiers reunite with families. It was truly an awesome experience and made everything we were doing make sense.”

Becker addressed those gathered for Monday morning’s Memorial Day services at Highland Cemetery. As director of Iola City Band, he also led the morning’s musical offerings.

Phil Becker, member of the Iola American Legion and director of the Iola City Band, delivered the Memorial Day address Monday morning at Iola’s Highland Cemetery.Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

BECKER FOLLOWED the footsteps of his great-grandfather Carl Elbe, who “who played in the first ever U.S. Navy Band including performing on President Theodore Roosevelt’s yacht,” he said.

Other ancestors followed more traditional military routes including his great uncle Robert Elbe, an Army infantryman who was awarded two purple hearts for his service in the Korean War and his father, Gene Becker, who was a radar operator also in the Korean War.

Becker enlisted in the Army in 2002, serving in its military band at Fort Monroe in Virginia, as well as a reservist in Richmond, Va., until 2012.

Becker said he joined the Army for several reasons, including to “gain experience as a working musician, to take advantage of the Army’s educational benefits, and to serve my country.”

“Each time I meet a veteran, attend an American Legion meeting or get a chance to serve the community, I am filled with a sense of pride. Working with veterans builds a sense of community,” he said.

The Iola City Band provided the music for the Memorial Day Service.Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

OTHERS participating in the picture-perfect day’s ceremony were Robert Nelson, master of ceremonies, the Rev. Dan Davis, who delivered the invocation, members from the Iola, LaHarpe and Moran American Legions and Veterans of Foreign Wars and their Auxiliary members, the 40 et 8, the Moran American Legion firing squad, Mike Jewell, who provided the sound system and Boy Scouts with Troop No. 55 who placed flags on all known veterans’ graves.

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