Band regiment hits high notes
Iola High School’s marching band put on a show for USD 257 school board members Monday, while girls basketball coach Emily Sigg discussed plans for a new youth basketball program.
Iola school board members got a show before they settled down to business Monday evening.
The Iola High School Mustang Regiment presented its lively “Stranger Things” performance to the USD 257 board of education.
The band has earned top ratings at multiple marching competitions this fall and performed in parades across the region, said band instructor Brandi Holt.
Sarah Haney
Sarah joined the Register in November 2023. With 13 years of experience in journalism, she is a 2009 graduate of Cottey College, in Nevada, Mo with a degree in English. Upon graduating, she began her career in journalism at her hometown paper in 2010. Over the next 13 years (and a brief hiatus to Fayetteville, Ark.), she worked her way up to the position of editor and enjoyed the connections she built within her community. Sarah is a member of Rotary Club International and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She enjoys reading, listening to her vinyl records, and spending time with family and friends.
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